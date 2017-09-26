Marine Minute Audio

U.S. Marines and Sweden's defense force are currently training at Gotland Island, in Sweden to strengthen Sweden's security and defense against air and amphibious assault attacks. Captain Buck Bradley, Commander of 2/2 easy company said:



"It's been great since we got here the Swedish military has rolled out the red carpet for us. From in Carlsberg which is about a week of cross training between the two nations. Even in the field environment what I've realized most is there's not much differences between the two countries. On the military side were more similar then we are apart."



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit loaded supplies, equipment, and vehicles, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge, in the Caribbean Sea, September 25th. In response to Hurricane Maria, Marines are supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency by providing aid to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.



