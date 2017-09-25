(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Virtual Warriors - Radio

    Virtual Warriors - Radio

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    THE INDIAN ARMY AT EXERCISE YUDH ABHYAS 2017 USED SOME HIGH TECH SYSTEMS AFTER A MACHINE GUN RANGE.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49547
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104890448.mp3
    Length: 00:01:35
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Warriors - Radio, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indian Army
    Yudh Abhyas
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Army
    7th Infantry Division
    7th ID

