Soldiers go through the Obstacle Course at Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 21:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49544
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104890442.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wet Work - Radio, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT