Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein discussed key areas that senior leaders are focusing on to improve readiness in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 14:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49540
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104888860.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 September 2017 A, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT