    Marine Minute Audio

    Marine Minute Audio

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    A female Marine officer made history by becoming the Corps' first female Infantry Officer after she graduated from the Infantry Officer Course located at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 25th. Ooh-Rah, Ma'am! Best to you and all the Corps' newest infantry leaders.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit successfully completed Exercise Alligator Dagger 17, September 20th. Alligator Dagger, the largest regional amphibious combat rehearsal exercise now in its third iteration, was hosted in Djibouti, Africa and helps Marines sustain a high-level of tactical proficiency during potential operations at sea and ashore in one of the world's most rigid environments.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1942,
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially dedicated Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, establishing a large-scale ground training facility for Marine island-hopping operations in the Pacific during World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

