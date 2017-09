Suicide Prevention Month Warrior Challenge

SUGGESTED LEAD:

SEPTEMBER IS DESIGNATED AS MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO KADENA AIR BASE WHERE ALL BRANCHES OF SERVICE TEAM UP TO RAISE AWARENESS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS HAVING THOUGHTS OF SUICIDE WALK IN HOURS FOR THE MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC AT THE NAVAL HOSPITAL ON FOSTER ARE FROM SEVEN-THIRTY TO FOUR.