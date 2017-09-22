(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The 2017 Miramar Air Show kicks off September 22nd, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. The theme for this year is "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans" and will include a special display of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall. The Miramar Air Show is the largest military air show in the nation and admission is free and open to both military and the public.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 returned home to Marine Corps Base Hawaii Sept. 19th, after a 6-month deployment with Marine Rotational Force, Darwin, Australia. The Marines helped support the Australian Defence Force as the aviation combat element for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

    On September 24th, 1873 in Marine Corps history,
    Approximately 190 U.S. Marines and sailors from USS Pensacola at the Bay of Panama, Columbia, to protect the railroad and American lives and property during the revolution.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

