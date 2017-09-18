(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet a King aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    Meet a King aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    Petty Officer Richard Doolin meets a king aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

    Suggested tag:
    The Bonhome Richard is an amphibious assault ship forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and is the flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group-7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2017
    Date Posted: 09.22.2017 02:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49518
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104880630.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Artist PO1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet a King aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    7TH Fleet
    Kadena Air Base
    3rd Marine Division
    31st MEU
    29 Palms
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Foster
    Parris Island
    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Marine Corps
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Camp Lejeune
    Camp Courtney
    All Hands Magazine
    III MEF
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN Pacific
    3d Transportation Support Battalion
    Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa 31st MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT