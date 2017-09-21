Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.21.2017 15:14 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49508 Filename: 1709/DOD_104877647.mp3 Length: 00:02:34 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: SAN JUAN, PR

Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LTC Roberto Solorzano, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.