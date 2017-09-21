(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen deployed from Kentucky Air National Guard Base, Louisville, to the Caribbean to support hurricane relief efforts. Also, the 50th anniversary of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force was celebrated during the Air Force Association Conference at National Harbor, Maryland.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 09.21.2017 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49507
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104877001.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    TAGS

    Evacuation
    CMSAF
    Caribbean
    Relief Effort
    Air Force Association
    Rescue Operations
    AFRN
    Kentucky ANG
    Hurricane Maria
    50th Anniversary CMSAF

