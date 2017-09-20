Today's story: Air Force senior leaders discussed the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria during the 2017 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2017 15:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49497
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104872800.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 September 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT