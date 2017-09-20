Today's story: In response to the devastation throughout the eastern Caribbean caused by hurricane Irma, Cannon Air Force Base deployed Airmen and aircraft in support of relief operations.
Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
Date Posted:
|09.20.2017 15:17
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
