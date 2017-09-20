Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Bridge Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducted bridge operations to support 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, across the Colorado River between Sept. 6th through the 17th.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Company C, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Ground Combat Element, participated in a combat rehearsal evaluation, Sept. 18th, for Alligator Dagger 17. Being able to conduct amphibious exercises with the American Ready Group and 15th MEU increased Marines' proficiency and enabled the force to train for amphibious operations.



On this day in 1950 in Marine Corps History,

Marines with 1st Marine Division crossed the Han River, eight miles northwest of Seoul, Korea. Five days later, 1st and 5th Marines attacked Seoul and the city would be captured by Sept. 27th.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.