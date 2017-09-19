(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands are currently deployed to areas in the eastern Caribbean Sea affected by Hurricane Irma, in order to conduct humanitarian relief efforts. Marine Maj. Matthew Weaver, OIC of Marine Aviation Element Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, talked about the importance of the Marine Corps presence in the region admist the extreme weather conditions:

    (Soundbite 1)
    "For hurricane relief I think we're a really good platform to have out here because of our external supply-transport capability. A lot of the areas that are going to be damaged by the hurricane may not facilitate the landing of an aircraft to provide supply. We are unique in that we can carry a substantial ammount of hummanitarian relief supplies externally in many different conditions."

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1912,
    Marines, led by Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler, were victorious in the Battle of Masaya during the Nicaraguan Campaign of the Banana Wars.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 09.19.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

