Marines with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands are currently deployed to areas in the eastern Caribbean Sea affected by Hurricane Irma, in order to conduct humanitarian relief efforts. Marine Maj. Matthew Weaver, OIC of Marine Aviation Element Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, talked about the importance of the Marine Corps presence in the region admist the extreme weather conditions:



"For hurricane relief I think we're a really good platform to have out here because of our external supply-transport capability. A lot of the areas that are going to be damaged by the hurricane may not facilitate the landing of an aircraft to provide supply. We are unique in that we can carry a substantial ammount of hummanitarian relief supplies externally in many different conditions."



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1912,

Marines, led by Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler, were victorious in the Battle of Masaya during the Nicaraguan Campaign of the Banana Wars.



