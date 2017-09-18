(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 17 - Adaptability

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force

    Whether active-duty Air Force, civilian or contractor, life happens, and you can’t always be prepared for it. An important part of making daily Air Force missions happen is ensuring Airmen are ready for what life hands them. During this podcast, Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, talk about adaptability.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 17 - Adaptability, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

