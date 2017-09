Precautions for your Halloween Event

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE FIRE PREVENTION OFFICE ON KADENA CAME TO A-F-N STUDIOS TO TALK ABOUT WHAT PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD TAKE BEFORE SETTING UP EVENTS FOR HALLOWEEN. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TELLS US MORE.



THE THIRD WEEK OF OCTOBER IS FIRE PREVENTION WEEK. THERE WILL BE SCHOOL VISITS, AN OPEN HOUSE AT FIRE STATION TWO AND MUCH MORE. FOR EXTRA INFORMATION ON THIS, CONTACT THE KADENA FIRE PREVENTION OFFICE.