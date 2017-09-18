(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Systems Command is scheduled to support the 37th Annual Modern Day Marine Military Exposition September 19th through 21st at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The annual event showcases the latest innovations in military equipment and technology, designed specifically to address the evolving, expeditionary needs of the Marine Corps.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircrafts with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 joined U.S. Air Force, Japan and Republic of Korea Air Force aircrafts in a joint show-of-force demonstration over the Korean peninsula September 18th. The show-of-force mission demonstrated sequenced bilateral cooperation, which is essential to defending the U.S. and allies against any regional threat.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1990,
    A 40-acre training facility for Military Operations in Urban Terrain was dedicated at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina by General Alfred Gray.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

