Alligator Dagger: Interview with Col. Howard Hall, TF51/5 Operations Director

U.S. Marine Col. Howard Hall, TF51/5 operations director, provides an overview of Naval Amphibious Force, TF51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade's two-week combat rehearsal, launched from international waters off the coast of Djibouti and executed on land in the vicinity of Arta Beach.



Alligator Dagger is the largest regional amphibious combat rehearsal to integrate and synchronize TF 51/5’s warfighting capabilities and those of adjacent U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Special Operations Forces’ units. TF 51/5’s dedicated, unilateral combat rehearsal provides our Navy and Marine Corps team the opportunity to practice, rehearse and exercise integrated capabilities that are available to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) both afloat and ashore. This critical amphibious combat proficiency training will ensure our forces are postured and prepared to execute operations at sea, from the sea and ashore.



Approximately 2,000 Sailors and Marines from the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the command ship for Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 3; USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52); USS San Diego (LPD 22); 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3); Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command; Battalion Landing Team 1/5; Aviation Combat Element VMM-161 (reinforced) and the Logistics Combat Element CLB-15 are participating in the third iteration of the Naval Amphibious Forces, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) led-combat rehearsal.