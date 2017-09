Chief Petty Officer Pinning

SUGGESTED LEAD:

SAILORS IN THE UNITED STATES NAVY HOLD NAVAL TRADITIONS NEAR AND DEAR TO THEIR HEARTS. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO KADENA AIR BASE WHERE THE NEWEST GROUP OF SAILORS ARE WELCOMED TO THE CHIEFS MESS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

INITIATION INTO THE CHIEFS MESS IS A MILESTONE FOR ANY CAREER SAILOR.