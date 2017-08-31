When living off base, it can take emergency services longer to reach you. The Torii Station Fire Department can reach your house even faster because of a joint service initiative.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2017 20:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49447
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104855737.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ambulance on Torii Station, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT