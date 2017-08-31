(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ambulance on Torii Station

    Ambulance on Torii Station

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    When living off base, it can take emergency services longer to reach you. The Torii Station Fire Department can reach your house even faster because of a joint service initiative.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambulance on Torii Station, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

