PILOTING THE ARMY COMBAT READINESS TEST AT FORT LEE, VIRGINIA.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



MEASURING THE ABILITY OF SOLDIERS TO PERFORM IN COMBAT IS SOMETHING THAT THE CENTER FOR INITIAL MILITARY TRAINING HAS BEEN RESEARCHING FOR DECADES. LIEUTENANT COLONEL DAVID FELTWELL IS PILOTING THE ARMY COMBAT READINESS TEST THIS WEEK AT FORT LEE.



“THIS NEW ACRT 2017, MOVES THE BALL QUITE A BIT UP THE HILL IN TERMS OF TESTING FOR COMBAT SPECIFIC READINESS.”



TESTING SOLDIERS FOR COMBAT INVOLVES SIX EVENTS, THE STANDING POWER THROW, DEADLIFT, T-PUSH-UP, 250 METER SPRINT, DRAG, CARRY, THE LEG TUCK, AND FINALLY THE 2 MILE RUN. COLONEL FELTWELL BELIEVES THE ACRT WILL HELP FUTURE SOLDIERS IF IMPLEMENTED.



“THIS WILL CONTROL FOR INJURIES BECAUSE IT PROPERLY CONDITIONS YOU FOR COMBAT, THIS WILL PREPARE YOU FOR THE OCCUPATIONAL TASKS THAT YOU HAVE TO DO AS A SOLDIER.”



