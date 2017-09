Soldiers Radio News

MG DARRELL WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON DLA SUPPORT FOR HURRICANE IRMA AND DRILL SERGEANT OF THE YEAR COMPETITION AT FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI.



SUPPORTING HURRICANE RECOVERY IS A CONTINUING MISSION FOR TASK FORCE AMERCIAS SOLDIERS FROM THE DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY. RESPONDING TO THE CALL FOR SUPPORT OF HURRICANE IRMA IN 48 HOURS FROM THEIR SUPPORT OF HURRICANE HARVEY IMPRESSED COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL DARRELL WILLIAMS.



“RIGHT HERE AT THIS AIR FORCE BASE TODAY WE HAVE PEOPLE THAT ARE HERE FROM HOUSTON, WHOSE HOMES WERE DESTROYED, AND YET 100% COMMITTED TO THIS MISSION IN SUPPORTING FEMA, DLA, AND OUR NATION.”



COMPETING TO FIND THE DRILL SERGEANT OF THE YEAR AT FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI IS WORTHWHILE. COMPETITOR STAFF SERGEANT COREY IRWIN SEES DEFINITE VALUE T0 THE ARMY MISSION.



“I THINK IT ALLOWS THE SOLDIERS TO SEE THAT THERE REALLY ARE GOOD LEADERS OUT THERE, REGARDLESS IF THEY’RE DRILL SERGEANTS OR PLATOON SERGEANTS, SO THIS COMPETITION PLAYS A HUGE ROLE IN TODAY’S FORCE.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE US ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.