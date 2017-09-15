(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is officially designated as the next destination for the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus Aerial Refueling Tanker. Also, the Air Force Association’s annual Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition is set to take place at National Harbor, MD.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 September 2017 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFA
    KC-46 Pegasus
    AFRN

