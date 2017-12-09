(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    361st Civil Affairs Brigade is a busy unit

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 361st Civil Affairs Brigade's commander, COL Brad Heston reviews the unit's list of activities in Eastern Europe, which include the construction of schools and other important civil support projects.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade is a busy unit, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    457th Civil Affairs Battalion
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    Army Reserve Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    361st CA Brig.

