Soldiers Radio News

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCORD TASK FORCE BAYONET SOLDIERS FIGHT WILDFIRES IN OREGON.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



FIGHTING WILDFIRES IN OREGON IS NO LONGER A TRAINING EXERCISE FOR TASK FORCE BAYONET SOLDIERS FROM JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCORD IN WASHINGTON. SPECIALIST DAWN GARVIN IS ONE OF THE TROOPS TASKED WITH FIRE CONTAINMENT.



“WE ENDED UP CLEARING SOME OF THE TREELINE, WE ALSO DO MOP-UP, WHICH IS PUTTING OUT ANY HOT SPOTS IN THE FOREST THAT CAN REIGNITE, AND THEN WE DO DIG TRENCH LINES SO IF THE FIRE DOES REACH THAT POINT, IT DOESN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO BURN.”



WORKING IN CONCERT WITH FIREFIGHTERS, SPECIALIST GARVIN SEES A CONNECTION TO THE ARMY MISSION.



“WITH THE ARMY YOU HAVE DANGERS, AS FAR AS YOUR ENEMY, AND YOU HAVE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND WITH THE FIRE, THE ENEMY IS FIRE, BUT YOU STILL HAVE TO BE VERY AWARE OF YOUR SITUATION, ALL THE HAZARDS THAT YOU CAN COME UPON, AND YOU HAVE TO HAVE A LOT OF TEAMWORK.”



