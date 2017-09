Soldiers Radio News

JOSHUA MILLS COMMANDO COMPETITION AT FORT BLISS, TEXAS AND 2ND ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM ARRIVES IN GDANSK, POLAND.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



HONORING LOSS IS WHAT FORT BLISS, TEXAS, TROOPS SIGNED UP FOR IN THE JOSHUA MILLS COMMANDO COMPETITION. SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JESSE RODRIGUEZ, THE NCO IN CHARGE OF THE COMPETITION, AFFIRMS THAT PARTICIPATING IS WORTH IT.



“THE JOSHUA MILLS COMMANDO COMPETITION IS A COMPETITION WE HOLD EVERY YEAR, IN MEMORY OF ONE OF EL PASO’S NATIVES, AND THIS IS THE 4TH YEAR WE’VE PUT TOGETHER A COMPETITION IN HIS HONOR BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY, IN THE HONOR OF ALL OF OUR FALLEN SERVICEMEMBERS.”



ARRIVING IN GDANSK, POLAND SOLDIERS FROM THE 2ND ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM AT FORT RILEY, KANSAS, ARE PREPARING FOR ATLANTIC RESOLVE. COMMANDER OF 2-1 ABCT, COLONEL DAVID GARDNER, IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE CHALLENGE.



“WE’RE GOING TO REPLACE 3-4 AS THE ATLANTIC RESOLVE BRIGADE, AND WE WILL SUSTAIN OUR READINESS HERE AS WELL AS TRAIN WITH OUR NATO ALLIES.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE US ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.