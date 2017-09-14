(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Communications Airmen left Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to assist Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, with hurricane relief efforts. Also, the Air Force announced 100 percent promotion opportunity to Major.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2017
    Date Posted: 09.14.2017 14:39
    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 September 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS

    Promotion
    C-17
    Major
    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    Tinker Air Force Base
    AFRN
    Retaining
    Hurricane Irma
    35th Combat Communications Squadron

