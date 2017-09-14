Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Fifteen Marines were wounded after their Amphibious Assault Vehicle caught fire during training, at Camp Pendleton, California, September 13th. Officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Also in the news,

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 hosted members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for an educational tour and class centered around the F-35A Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, September 13th. The tour was an effort from Marines to share knowledge and experiences of the F-35 Lightning II with their Japanese counterparts in preparation for their upcoming acquirement of the aircraft.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1944,

The 1st Marine Division landed on the island of Peleliu before taking part in the Battle of Peleliu during World War II. The battle, known as "the bitterest battle of the war for the Corps", cost the lives of over 1,000 Marines but resulted in an Allied victory during the Pacific Campaign.



