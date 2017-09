Soldiers Radio News

US ARMY RESEARCH LABORATORY DISCOVERS NEW ALUMINUM NANOPOWER CREATES PURE HYDROGEN FROM URINE.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



RESEARCHING A NEW POWER SOURCE THROUGH A REACTION BETWEEN ALUMINUM NANOPOWDER AND URINE HAS INTRIGUED US ARMY RESEARCH LABORATORY SCIENTISTS AT ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND IN MARYLAND. RESEARCHER DR. KRISTOPHER DARLING VALIDATES THE RESULTS.



“WHEN WE DEMONSTRATED IT WITH URINE, WE SAW ALMOST A FACTOR OF TWO-FOLD INCREASE IN THE REACTION RATES AND SO IN SOME WAYS WE’RE ALL VERY EXCITED BECAUSE IT OPENS IT UP FOR ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL APPLICATIONS THAT THE RATES ARE SO FAST AND SO EFFICIENT.”



TRANSLATING THIS REACTION TO A POWER SOURCE VIA FUEL CELLS, RESEARCHER DR. ANIT GIRI IS CONTINUING TO EXPLORE THE POTENTIAL OF THIS PROJECT.



“USING THE FUEL CELLS YOU CAN GENERATE POWER, ONE KILOGRAM OF ALUMINUM POWDER CAN PRODUCE 220 KILOWATTS OF POWER IN THREE MINUTES.”



