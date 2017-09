Soldiers Radio News

NATIONAL GUARD NATURAL DISASTER RESPONSE UPDATE FROM BG GLENN HAGLER FROM ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA.



ADDRESSING NATURAL DISASTER REPSONSES ACROSS THE COUNTRY, BRIGADIER GENERAL GLENN HAGLER, VICE DIRECTOR OF DOMESTIC OPERATIONS FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD, CLARIFIES THAT HURRICANE HARVEY IS STILL A SIGNIFICANT MISSION.



“IN TEXAS THERE’S ABOUT 16,000 STILL ON DUTY THERE, AND WE EXPECT THEM TO HOLD AT THAT LEVEL FOR A FEW MORE DAYS.”



RECOVERY FROM HURRICANE IRMA IS CALLING ON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TO ASSIST.



“IN FLORIDA, WE’RE ALREADY REACHING ABOVE 3,000 ON OUR WAY TO 7,000; WE’LL PROBABLY TOUCH 8,000 HERE VERY SOON.”



FIGHTING WILDFIRES IN THE WESTERN STATES IS ALSO A MISSION OF THE NATIONAL GUARD.



“AND THEN WE’VE GOT ABOUT 1300 WORKING JUST FOREST FIRES IN THE WESTERN STATES TODAY AS WELL. THERE’S NATIONAL GUARD FORCES EXPANDING CIVIL AUTHORITY AND THEIR ABILITY TO DEAL WITH THE HAZARDS.”



