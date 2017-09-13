(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 September 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama sent more than 160 tractor trailers loaded with supplies to Florida to support hurricane relief efforts. Also, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein posted a link to his professional reading list website on his Facebook page.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Leadership
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Florida
    Maxwell AFB
    Warfighting
    Hurricane Relief Efforts
    AFRN
    AF Heritage
    Professional Reading List
    Strategic Development
    Innovation and Exploration

