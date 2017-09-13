Air Force Radio News 13 September 2017 A

Today's stories: Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama sent more than 160 tractor trailers loaded with supplies to Florida to support hurricane relief efforts. Also, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein posted a link to his professional reading list website on his Facebook page.
