    Air Force Radio News 13 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada went to the Florida Keys to assist with search and rescue efforts. Also, scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory are working on new ways to generate energy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 09.13.2017 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49415
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104837693.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

