    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently providing aid to those affected by Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 26th MEU is supporting authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the combined goal of protecting the lives and safety of those in affected areas.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines alongside local, state, and federal agencies conducted Exercise Lethal Breeze at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, September 12th. The exercise provided hands-on experience and training to prepare and protect personnel, facilities, and other assets from all threats and hazards.

    Also in the news,
    Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment and South Korean service members are currently participating in the Korean Marine Exchange Program 17-13 in Suesongri, South Korea. KMEP 17-13 focuses on exchanging tactics, procedures, and increasing co-operability between U.S and South Korean armed forces.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 09.13.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

