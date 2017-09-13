Napoleon & French Revolution

This podcast is an exploration of the French revolution, its causes and effects, and Napoleon as a military and national leader. It was produced by Prof. Kenneth Johnson, deputy department chair of the Department of Research at ACSC and the director of the electives program at the Air Command and Staff College. Prof. Johnson is an expert in Napoleonic History. Earning his PhD in French History in 2006 at Florida State University, Prof. Johnson has done extensive in-depth research at various French archives on topics of French naval and colonial history. Having taught for the Naval War College and United State Military Academy, Prof. Johnson has been teaching at ACSC since 2010. He has published several articles and a book chapter on Napoleon's use of sea power. In addition to expanding the aforementioned chapter into a book, Prof. Johnson is also writing a biography of a prominent French admiral, Admiral Louis Thomas Villaret-Joyeuse.