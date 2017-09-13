(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Napoleon & French Revolution

    Napoleon & French Revolution

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Audio by Ethan Stoker 

    42 Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    This podcast is an exploration of the French revolution, its causes and effects, and Napoleon as a military and national leader. It was produced by Prof. Kenneth Johnson, deputy department chair of the Department of Research at ACSC and the director of the electives program at the Air Command and Staff College. Prof. Johnson is an expert in Napoleonic History. Earning his PhD in French History in 2006 at Florida State University, Prof. Johnson has done extensive in-depth research at various French archives on topics of French naval and colonial history. Having taught for the Naval War College and United State Military Academy, Prof. Johnson has been teaching at ACSC since 2010. He has published several articles and a book chapter on Napoleon's use of sea power. In addition to expanding the aforementioned chapter into a book, Prof. Johnson is also writing a biography of a prominent French admiral, Admiral Louis Thomas Villaret-Joyeuse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 09.13.2017 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49410
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104835858.mp3
    Length: 02:10:32
    Artist Prof. Kenneth Johnson
    Composer Matthew Mansell
    Album ACSC Podcast Album
    Track # 1
    Disc # AC
    Year 2017
    Genre ACSC Podcast
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Napoleon & French Revolution, by Ethan Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Napoleon
    French Revolution

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT