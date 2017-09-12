(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 September 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 12 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: For the first time, all three special mission units from the Air Force Reserve Command have been called to action simultaneously. Also, U.S. Air Force advisers work with Nepal officials to conduct disaster response training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2017
    Date Posted: 09.12.2017 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49388
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104830664.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 September 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nepal
    AFRC
    Medical Care
    Anderson AFB
    Aerial Spray
    Air Force Reserve Command
    First Response
    Weather Reconnaissance
    Disaster Response Training
    AFRN
    Airborne Firefighting Missions

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT