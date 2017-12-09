(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Over 1,100 Marines are currently working alongside other service members and local authorities to aid in the recovery and rescue effort in the wake of Hurricane Irma in the Southeastern parts of the U.S. Marines are providing aerial reconnisance, medical aid, and supplies.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conducted an annual certification on M-31 Marine Corps Expeditionary Aircraft arresting gear at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, September 8th. The M-31 arresting gear is a deployable mechanical system used to rapidly deaccelarate an aircraft as it lands. The certification was to ensure the Marines proffeciency with the equipment.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1847,
    The Battle of Chapultepec began. Over 9,000 Marines were victorious in the fight for control of Mexico city. The efforts of the Marines in this battle are memorialized by the opening lines of the Marines' Hymn and the "Blood Stripe" worn by NCOs and officers on the Dress Blue Uniform.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

