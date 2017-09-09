(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CARAT Indonesia Surabaya Square Performance Radio

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.09.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Orient Express, performed with their Indonesian counterparts to reach out to the community in Surabaya Square Town Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia Surabaya Square Performance Radio, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

