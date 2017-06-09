(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief

    Army Reserve Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    HOUSTON, TX (Sept. 6 2017) - The Army Reserve mobilized to assist with Hurricane Harvey rescue and support operations in the greater Houston area. Lt. Col. David Nowicki, 348th Transportation Battalion, shares about what his Soldiers did to serve their local community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2017
    Date Posted: 09.11.2017 22:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49370
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104826875.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Texas
    Houston
    Army
    Hurricane Relief
    348th Transportation Battalion
    Hurricane Harvey
    USARHarvey2017
    644th Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT