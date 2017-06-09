HOUSTON, TX (Sept. 6 2017) - The Army Reserve mobilized to assist with Hurricane Harvey rescue and support operations in the greater Houston area. Lt. Col. David Nowicki, 348th Transportation Battalion, shares about what his Soldiers did to serve their local community.
|09.06.2017
|09.11.2017 22:00
|Newscasts
|49370
|1709/DOD_104826875.mp3
|00:00:45
|2017
|News
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Army Reserve Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
