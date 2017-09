Soldiers Radio News

HURRICANE HARVEY RECOVERY UPDATE FROM BG PATRICK HAMILTON IN BEAUMONT, TEXAS AND OREGON NATIONAL GUARD TRAINS TO FIGHT WILDFIRES.



SUPPLYING SURVIVORS OF HURRICANE HARVEY IN TEXAS WITH WATER AND FOOD IS NOW THE MISSION OF THE TEXAS MILITARY DEPARTMENT. COMMANDER, BRIGADIER GENERAL PATRICK HAMILTON, EXPLAINS HOW THINGS HAVE CHANGED.



“WHEN THIS FIRST STARTED OUR PRIMARY MISSION WAS SEARCH AND RESCUE, THEN WE HAVE THE CAPABILITY AFTER THAT TO SUPPORT THE LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH RESOURCES FOR POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION.”



PREPARING TO FIGHT WILDIFRES, THE 4TH AND 5TH WAVES OF OREGON NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ACTIVATED TRAIN IN ROSEBURG. FIRST LIEUTENANT ANTHONY HESS FROM ALPHA COMPANY 1ST BATTALION, 186TH INFANTRY REGIMENT EMPHASIZES THAT THEY ARE READY.



“COMING THROUGH THIS LITTLE MINI-ACADEMY THAT THEY’VE DESIGNED FOR US, I FEEL LIKE IT’S GOING TO SET US UP FOR SUCCESS SO I'M REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO APPLYING THE KNOWLEDGE THAT THEY’VE GIVEN TO US.”



