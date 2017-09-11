Today's story: U.S. Airmen along with 19 Allied and Partner nations as well as members of the Czech armed forces participate in Exercise Ample Strike 2017. Service members will perform the Forward Air Controller (FAC) or Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) drills in Air-Land-Integration scenarios.
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 September 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins
