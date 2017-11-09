(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B. Neller attended and spoke at the 9/11 ceremony observance during Marine Week in Detriot, Michigan September 10th. Marine Week gives Marines an opportunity to connect with the people of Detroit and thank them for their unwavering support.

    In Marine Corps History in 2001,
    Tragedy struck on September 11th when a commercial airliner, piloted by terrorists, crashed into the Pentagon. 189 men, women, and children died in the crash leaving a terrible ache in America. Marines worked alongside other service men and women for days and weeks to aid in the recovery and rescue effort.

    Also in the Corps,
    Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Irma Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina set up precautions for the storm September 10th. Sandbags were put in front of doors to minimize damage in case of impact, along with other procedures to keep the Marines safe.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.11.2017 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49361
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104824460.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    South Carolina
    Detroit
    September 11th
    2001
    Pentagon
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Marine Week
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
    General Robert B. Neller
    DMAMAMM
    Marine Week Detroit
    9/11 ceremony observance
    September 10th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT