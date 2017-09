Soldiers Train with AT-4 Rockets

SUGGESTED LEAD:

TRAINING ON DIFFERENT WEAPONS SYSTEMS GIVES UNITS THE ABILITY TO REMAIN VERSATILE IN DIFFERENT SITUATIONS. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO CAMP SCHWAB WHERE SOLDIERS GET A BIG OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE A BIG BOOM.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THE A-T-FOUR IS ONE OF THE MOST COMMON ANTI-TANK WEAPONS IN THE WORLD.