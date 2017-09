Soldiers Radio News

OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE UPDATE FROM COLONEL RYAN DILLON IN BAGHDAD, IRAQ.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



INHERENT RESOLVE MISSIONS ARE CREATING RESULTS IN IRAQ AND SYRIA. OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESMAN COLONEL DILLON SAYS THAT THE COALITION IS MAKING PROGRESS.



“IRAQI SECURITY FORCES ROLLED OVER ISIS IN DECISIVE OPERATIONS IN TAL AFAR, STABILIZATION CONTINUES IN MOSUL, AS FEDERAL POLICE, LOCAL POLICE, AND TRIBAL FORCES CONDUCT SECURITY OPERATIONS IN BOTH EAST AND WEST MOSUL.”



SPEAKING ABOUT ACTIONS IN SYRIA, COLONEL DILLON AFFIRMS THAT ISIS IS ON THE RUN IN RAQQA.



“OUR PARTNERS IN THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES MADE SIGNIFICANT GAINS IN RAQQA, CLEARING THE REMAINING AREA OF THE OLD CITY AND RECLAIMING CRITICAL MEDICAL AND RELIGIOUS INFRASTRUCTURE FROM ISIS.”



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.