Soldiers Radio News

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS PREPARES FOR HURRICANE IRMA RESPONSE.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PREPARING FOR HURRICANE IRMA’S PREDICTED LANDFALL IN FLORIDA IS ON THE RADAR. THE US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL FOR CIVIL AND EMERGENCY OPERATIONS, MAJOR GENERAL ED JACKSON, LAYS OUT THEIR RESPONSE PLAN.



“WE PROVIDE INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT, TEMPORARY ROOFING, TEMPORARY EMERGENCY POWER, WE HELP WITH DEBRIS ASSESSMENT AND REMOVAL OPERATIONS, AND WE ALSO WORK WITH TEMPORARY HOUSING.”



ADDRESSING DAMAGES THAT HAVE ALREADY OCCURRED IN THE CARIBBEAN, MAJOR GENERAL JACKSON AFFIRMS THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS’ COMMITMENT TO THOSE AFFECTED BY THE STORM.



“WHAT WE’RE DOING RIGHT NOW IN IRMA IS WE HAVE TECHNICAL EXPERTS THAT ARE DEPLOYED, WE HAVE SPECIALIZED TEAMS ON TEMPORARY POWER RESTORATION, WE ARE BEGINNING TO DO SOME ASSESSMENTS ON THE DAMAGES IRMA HAS LEFT COMING THROUGH THE US VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO, AND WE’RE GEARING UP FOR WHAT WE THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN FLORIDA.”



