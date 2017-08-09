Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines participating in Marine Week got to meet and talk with veterans September 7th at Southwest Solutions Piquette Square in Detroit, Michigan. Private first class Shane Canavan in motor transportation with 1st Combat Logistic Battalion said:



"My favorite part about today was mostly just like reaching out to the community. I think one of the greatest things that we need to do now is just ask them for their advice and their experiences that way we can learn from their experiences and take away from that. I've heard a lot of different stories out there and a lot of take aways I can take back and even take back to my unit."



Today in Marine Corps History in 1942,

The World War II Battle of Guadalcanal had Marines with 1st Raider Battalion and 1st Parachute Battalion conduct a raid against a Japanese supply base September 8th. Planes from Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 and two destroyer transports supported the Marines on the ground as they successfully took the supply base.



