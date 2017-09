Soldiers Radio News

EXERCISE BULL RUN 2 IN POLAND AND CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF SERVICE FROM THE JOINT ANALYTICS CENTER IN SEMBACH, GERMANY.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ENHANCING COHESION AMONG NATO ALLIES IS THE GOAL OF THE BULL RUN TWO EXERCISE HAPPENING IN POLAND. LIEUTENANT COLONEL CHRISTOPHER L’HEUREUX, COMMANDER OF THE ENHANCED FORWARD PRESENCE BATTLE GROUP, AFFIRMS THAT THE TRAINING IS BUILDING STRONGER RELATIONSHIPS.



“SO IT REALLY TALKS ABOUT SPEEDOF ASSEMBLY AND OUR FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT, IT ALLOWS US TO SHOW BOTH THE POLES AND NATO THAT WE ARE BOTH CAPABLE AND WILLING TO DEFEND NATO AND POLAND.”



REFLECTING ON THE PAST 25 YEARS OF THE JOINT ANALYTICS CENTER IN SEMBACH, GERMANY, COMMAND DIRECTOR OF INTELLIGENCE, BRIGADIER GENERAL JILL POTTER. SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO US EUROPEAN OPERATIONS.



“THEY’VE SERVED A CRITICAL ROLE IN INDICATIONS AND WARNING, IN AN INCREASINGLY COMPLEX SECURITY ENVIRONMENT THAT INCLUDES 51 COUNTRIES IN THIS AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.”



