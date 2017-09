Soldiers Radio News

200 TASK FORCE BAYONET SOLDIERS MOBILIZED FOR FIGHTING WILDFIRES IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



MOBILIZING TO FIGHT WILDFIRES IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST IS NOW THE MISSION FOR 200 TASK FORCE BAYONET SOLDIERS. STAFF SERGEANT JAMES MORRISSEY, A SQUAD LEADER IN THE 23RD BEB, HAS ATTENDED CLASSES TO LEARN HOW TO STOP WILDFIRES.



“TODAY WE’VE BEEN DOING CLASSES, GETTING READY TO GO OUT, AND BE MORE PREPARED FOR FIGHTING THESE FIRES AND WHAT WE MIGHT SEE OUT THERE AND HOW FIRES REACT TO THE ENVIRONMENT.”



CONTAINING WILDFIRES WHILE ON ACTIVE DUTY IS UNIQUE. IT IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT MISSION AND SKILL SET FROM WHAT STAFF SERGEANT MORRISSEY NORMALLY EXPERIENCES.



“WE’LL BE USING A LOT OF HAND TOOLS, AXES, SHOVELS, PICKS, STUFF OF THAT NATURE TO HELP MAKE FIRE BREAKS AND TRY AND STOP THE FIRE FROM SPREADING TOO FAR.”



