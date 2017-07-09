(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Combined Anti-Armor Team, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, conducted a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel drill Sept. 6th, aboard USS San Diego during exercise Alligator Dagger 2017. The TRAP team specializes in quick, responsive recovery of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment.

    Also in the Corps,
    The U.S. Marine Corps air and ground attack operations is getting a new high tech helicopter in 2020. The old "E" model CH-53 helicopters built in the 80s will be replaced by the new "K" model CH-53 helicopters. Unlike the older model it can lift 27,000 pounds, travel 110 nautical miles, before staying 30 minutes on station and then be able to return under high hot conditions.

    Also in the news,
    General John K. Love received the Elliot Trophy at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Sept. 1st. This year 2nd Marine Division's rifle team from 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment won the annual shooting competition. 2nd Marine Division hasn't won the award in over 55 years.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
