Soldiers Radio News

LTG TODD SEMONITE DISCUSSES THE ARMY COMMITMENT TO THE HURRICANE HARVEY RECOVERY EFFORT AND AERIAL MISSIONS IN BEAUMONT, TEXAS.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE HARVEY IN TEXAS IS AN ONGOING PROCESS. LIEUTENANT GENERAL TODD SEMONITE, COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EMPHASIZES THAT THE ARMY IS COMMITMENT TO THE TEXAS MISSION.



“A BIT OVER 16,000 PEOPLE DOWN THERE SUPPORTING DOD, WE HAVE A MEETING AT 5 O’CLOCK IN THE PENTAGON AND EVERY SINGLE DAY OUR CHIEF OF STAFF OF OUR ARMY IS ASKING HOW CAN OUR SOLDIERS CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO HELP THE STATE OF TEXAS AND BE ABLE TO REACT?”



HELPING THE PEOPLE OF TEXAS IS THE GOAL OF CHARLIE COMPANY, 2ND OF THE 501ST, 180TH CAVALRY UNIT. CHARLIE COMPANY AVIATOR CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 3 RICHARD LIVINGSTON SAYS THEY HAVE A LOT OF EXPERIENCE AND THE AERIAL MISSIONS ARE FOCUSED.



“TODAY WE WERE ABLE TO SEND 4 AIRCRAFT FORWARD TO BEAUMONT, TEXAS TO ASSIST WITH THE SEARCH AND RESCUE AND THE RECOVERY EFFORTS WITHIN THE BEAUMONT AREA.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE US ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.