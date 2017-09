Soldiers Radio News

ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY RYAN MCCARTHY VISTS POWITZ, POLAND AND GOVERNOR KATE BROWN ACTIVATES NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO FIGHT WILDFIRES IN OREGON.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VISITING SOLDIERS IN POWITZ, POLAND ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY RYAN MCCARTHY LEARNED ABOUT THE MISSION THERE. LIEUTENANT COLONEL COLEMAN JOHNSON, COMMANDER OF THE 497TH COMBAT SUSTAINMENT SUPPORT BATTALION, HOSTED THE SECRETARY.



“I THINK THE SECRETARY LEARNED A LOT ABOUT HOW WE LIVE AND WHAT WE DO HERE ON THE GROUND, THE MISSIONS THAT WE RUN, BOTH US AND 10TH CAV AVIATION AND HOW THAT IMPACTS THE THEATER.”



ASSISTING WITH THE WILDFIRES BURNING ACROSS THE STATE IS NOW THE MISSION OF THE OREGON NATIONAL GUARD. GOVERNOR KATE BROWN WORKS IN A UNIFIED COMMAND WITH LOCAL, STATE, AND FEDERAL AGENCIES TO GET THE FIRES CONTAINED.



“TODAY I ACTIVATED AN ADDITIONAL 250 GUARD TROOPS, THAT MEANS WE HAVE OVER 600 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN AND WOMEN SUPPORTING OUR FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF OREGON.”



